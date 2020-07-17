873 Knickerbocker Avenue

Amenities

Spectacular 4 bedroom duplex apartment for rent in Bushwick. This great Bushwick home accepts pets (On approval), and has an in-unit washer/dryer. This apartment features 4 Queen-sized Bedrooms, a modern bathroom, a gorgeous kitchen with a granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and an island. The living area has exposed brick. Modern light fixtures, massive closet space and oversized windows that let in great natural light complete the picture. Hardwood Floors throughout. A private roofdeck is accessible from inside the apartment. Many delis, markets and shops are nearby as well as the L and G trains, making a short commute to Manhattan! <br> <br> Call, text or email today to see this excellent Bushwick apartment before your competitors do! <br> <br> Photos are of a comparable apartment in the building. Video tour is of the actual apartment.