873 Knickerbocker Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:31 PM

873 Knickerbocker Avenue

873 Knickerbocker Avenue · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

873 Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spectacular 4 bedroom duplex apartment for rent in Bushwick. This great Bushwick home accepts pets (On approval), and has an in-unit washer/dryer. This apartment features 4 Queen-sized Bedrooms, a modern bathroom, a gorgeous kitchen with a granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and an island. The living area has exposed brick. Modern light fixtures, massive closet space and oversized windows that let in great natural light complete the picture. Hardwood Floors throughout. A private roofdeck is accessible from inside the apartment. Many delis, markets and shops are nearby as well as the L and G trains, making a short commute to Manhattan! &lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Call, text or email today to see this excellent Bushwick apartment before your competitors do! &lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Photos are of a comparable apartment in the building. Video tour is of the actual apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Knickerbocker Avenue have any available units?
873 Knickerbocker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 873 Knickerbocker Avenue have?
Some of 873 Knickerbocker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 Knickerbocker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
873 Knickerbocker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Knickerbocker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 873 Knickerbocker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 873 Knickerbocker Avenue offer parking?
No, 873 Knickerbocker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 873 Knickerbocker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 873 Knickerbocker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Knickerbocker Avenue have a pool?
No, 873 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 873 Knickerbocker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 873 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Knickerbocker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 873 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 873 Knickerbocker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 873 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
