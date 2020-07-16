857 Carroll Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard media room

With stunning original architectural detail and historic provenance, this 1901 Romanesque Revival mansion has undergone a complete top to bottom renovation that both respects and honors the property's pre-war character while bringing it into the 21st century. It is truly dazzling at every turn.



The elegantly designed faade is complimented by the beautiful tree lined street that leads up the block to verdant Prospect Park. Enter up the stoop to the grand parlor level featuring rich period details including stunning stained glass windows, wainscoting, exquisite fireplaces, inlaid parquet floors, soaring ceilings, and elaborate woodwork. On this level you enter the living room with a custom made daybed surrounded by plants, providing a perfect vantage point from which to watch the proceedings on the street below or to spend an afternoon reading a book in the sunshine. Next on this level you find an expansive coffered-ceiling dining room, with hand-made wall paper depicting a desert oasis adding a splash of the exotic, and a brand-new chef's kitchen of the highest caliber. The massive quartz kitchen island is complimented by top tier appliances, including late model Viking stove and Sub Zero fridge, gleaming white cabinetry, and is offset by the original ornate fireplace and built in storage. A large custom glass door leads out to a beautiful terrace overlooking the private backyard.



The second floor features an expansive master suite, including specially designed speakers hidden in the ceiling, which can be operated through the Sonos system, found throughout the kitchen, dining room, library and living room as well. Also included is an immaculate en-suite bathroom with custom tile, doubly vanity, glass enclosed shower, towel warmer, and a Penhaglion claw foot tub next to the window, perfect for taking a long hot bath while surveying the courtyards behind the house. The master suite's private terrace is an oasis that brings in abundant sunshine, accenting the tiled fireplace, crown molding, and original flooring. Through a massive walk-in closet, you pass through to the front library where, invisible at first glance, a sophisticated projection system with attendant surround sound set up is perfect for both movies and games.



Continuing up the original wooden staircase to the top floor, you'll find three additional spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom with a washer and dryer. At the top of the stairs is a gorgeous original stained glass skylight, welcoming wonderful natural light into the entire stairwell.



On the garden level is a flexible space that is currently used as an art studio and can easily accommodate a sixth bedroom, media room, play room, or home office. This space opens up through large glass custom double doors into the backyard.



With two separate heating and cooling systems, radiant and ductless splits, Nest thermostats in all zones, an Energy Recovery Ventilation system in the studio, RadioRa 2 dimmers throughout the house, you will find a perfect marriage of cutting edge technology and turn-of-the-century charm.



The location is perfection with immediate access to an abundance of outdoor amenities and the finest green space in all of Brooklyn at your doorstep. Carroll Street between 8th Avenue and Prospect Park West is one of the most sought after blocks in the borough and you'll enjoy the plethora of shops and restaurants along 7th Avenue as well as easy access to the Brooklyn Public Library, the Brooklyn Museum, the Botanical Gardens and more.