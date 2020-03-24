85 North 3rd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar doorman parking bbq/grill garage media room yoga

Hurry to see this rarely available studio loft with spectacular views in The Mill Building, Williamsburg's premier pre-war loft conversion doorman building! Located on the top floor, this 707 sq. ft. loft features an open floor plan, original factory wood floors, exposed brick wall, 7x4 walk in closet, private 11'x5' terrace, built in AC/heater and stainless steel counter tops. With northern exposure, it receives excellent light and is very quiet being situated on the back side of the building. The chef's kitchen was designed by OnViue with top of the line appliances: SubZero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and a Wolf 6 burner range. Free laundry units are located 15 ft. from the loft and stairs to the the large roof deck with grills, couches, table & chairs are right there as well. Located in the heart of all, you'll be less than a 5 minute walk to: East River Ferry, Bedford L station, Whole Foods, Equinox, SoulCycle, Dry Bar, movie theaters, yoga studios, music venues, and countless excellent restaurants, coffee shops and bars.