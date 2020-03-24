All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 85 North 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
85 North 3rd Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

85 North 3rd Street

85 North 3rd Street · (718) 422-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

85 North 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 606 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
doorman
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
yoga
Hurry to see this rarely available studio loft with spectacular views in The Mill Building, Williamsburg's premier pre-war loft conversion doorman building! Located on the top floor, this 707 sq. ft. loft features an open floor plan, original factory wood floors, exposed brick wall, 7x4 walk in closet, private 11'x5' terrace, built in AC/heater and stainless steel counter tops. With northern exposure, it receives excellent light and is very quiet being situated on the back side of the building. The chef's kitchen was designed by OnViue with top of the line appliances: SubZero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and a Wolf 6 burner range. Free laundry units are located 15 ft. from the loft and stairs to the the large roof deck with grills, couches, table & chairs are right there as well. Located in the heart of all, you'll be less than a 5 minute walk to: East River Ferry, Bedford L station, Whole Foods, Equinox, SoulCycle, Dry Bar, movie theaters, yoga studios, music venues, and countless excellent restaurants, coffee shops and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 North 3rd Street have any available units?
85 North 3rd Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 North 3rd Street have?
Some of 85 North 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 North 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
85 North 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 North 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 85 North 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 85 North 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 85 North 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 85 North 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 North 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 North 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 85 North 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 85 North 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 85 North 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 85 North 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 North 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 North 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 85 North 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 85 North 3rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity