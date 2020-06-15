85 Clay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous 1000+ SF True One BR+ LOFT in a carriage house building in the middle of a hidden oasis in North Greenpoint with private courtyard! INDOOR GARAGE INCLUDED (drive into city in 5 minutes)! Rent is negotiable if you dont want the parking space. Exposed brick throughout. Very high ceilings. HEATED TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets, counterspace and dishwasher. There is a coin-operated laundry room on the premises.HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED.Situated on a tree-lined street near Champion Coffee, Milk & Roses, Saint Vitus, and walking distance to long Island city (catch the 7 train). Near the Greenpoint Ave G trainThere is a mezzanine lofted bed area above the kitchen. Washer/Dryer to be installed and there is a laundry room on the premises.