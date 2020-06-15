All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 85 Clay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
85 Clay Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:44 AM

85 Clay Street

85 Clay Street · (917) 300-1902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Greenpoint
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

85 Clay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 89A · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 1000+ SF True One BR+ LOFT in a carriage house building in the middle of a hidden oasis in North Greenpoint with private courtyard! INDOOR GARAGE INCLUDED (drive into city in 5 minutes)! Rent is negotiable if you dont want the parking space. Exposed brick throughout. Very high ceilings. HEATED TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets, counterspace and dishwasher. There is a coin-operated laundry room on the premises.HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED.Situated on a tree-lined street near Champion Coffee, Milk & Roses, Saint Vitus, and walking distance to long Island city (catch the 7 train). Near the Greenpoint Ave G trainThere is a mezzanine lofted bed area above the kitchen. Washer/Dryer to be installed and there is a laundry room on the premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Clay Street have any available units?
85 Clay Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Clay Street have?
Some of 85 Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
85 Clay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 85 Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 85 Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 85 Clay Street does offer parking.
Does 85 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 85 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 85 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 85 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Clay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Clay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Clay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 85 Clay Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity