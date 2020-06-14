85 ADAMS STREET

Amenities

Elegant & chic this thoughtfully designed two bedroom/two bath home perfectly located in Dumbo will leave you awe struck. Experience the most amazing views and incredible light from every inch of this superb home. Great attention to detail has translated to a home that is simply an architectural masterpiece. The windowed open kitchen is adorned with striking wood cabinetry, top of the line stainless appliances - a stainless Bosch Stove top & oven , Jenn Air refrigerator, a Bosch silent dishwasher, stone counter-tops & breakfast bar complete this dream kitchen. The open plan living/dining room has large almost floor to ceiling windows, soaring 10 foot beamed ceilings, and is the perfect spot for entertaining or just basking in the breathtaking views at the end of the day. The master bedroom is large and comfortable, enough room to fit your home office or a seating area. It boasts a true en suite master bath spa with double sinks and a deep soaking tub. To finish the space, there is a nicely proportioned second bedroom/den, fine Oak floors, a washer/dryer and voluminous closets throughout.



Beacon Tower Condominium has a beautiful roof top terrace with breathtaking views of the Manhattan & Brooklyn Bridges, a fully equipped fitness center than can rival any Equinox - all which overlooks a lush Zen garden. This full Service building also has a 24-hour doorman and a garage in the building. Enjoy all that Dumbo has to offer the art galleries, fine dining restaurants, & Brooklyn Bridge Park. Close proximity to all transportation including F, A, C, 2 and 3 train lines.