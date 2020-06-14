All apartments in Brooklyn
85 ADAMS STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:35 PM

85 ADAMS STREET

85 Adams Street · (212) 381-3295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

85 Adams Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8A · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Elegant & chic this thoughtfully designed two bedroom/two bath home perfectly located in Dumbo will leave you awe struck. Experience the most amazing views and incredible light from every inch of this superb home. Great attention to detail has translated to a home that is simply an architectural masterpiece. The windowed open kitchen is adorned with striking wood cabinetry, top of the line stainless appliances - a stainless Bosch Stove top & oven , Jenn Air refrigerator, a Bosch silent dishwasher, stone counter-tops & breakfast bar complete this dream kitchen. The open plan living/dining room has large almost floor to ceiling windows, soaring 10 foot beamed ceilings, and is the perfect spot for entertaining or just basking in the breathtaking views at the end of the day. The master bedroom is large and comfortable, enough room to fit your home office or a seating area. It boasts a true en suite master bath spa with double sinks and a deep soaking tub. To finish the space, there is a nicely proportioned second bedroom/den, fine Oak floors, a washer/dryer and voluminous closets throughout.

Beacon Tower Condominium has a beautiful roof top terrace with breathtaking views of the Manhattan & Brooklyn Bridges, a fully equipped fitness center than can rival any Equinox - all which overlooks a lush Zen garden. This full Service building also has a 24-hour doorman and a garage in the building. Enjoy all that Dumbo has to offer the art galleries, fine dining restaurants, & Brooklyn Bridge Park. Close proximity to all transportation including F, A, C, 2 and 3 train lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 ADAMS STREET have any available units?
85 ADAMS STREET has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 ADAMS STREET have?
Some of 85 ADAMS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 ADAMS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
85 ADAMS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 ADAMS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 85 ADAMS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 85 ADAMS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 85 ADAMS STREET does offer parking.
Does 85 ADAMS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 ADAMS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 ADAMS STREET have a pool?
No, 85 ADAMS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 85 ADAMS STREET have accessible units?
No, 85 ADAMS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 85 ADAMS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 ADAMS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 ADAMS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 ADAMS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
