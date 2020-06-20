All apartments in Brooklyn
848 East 28th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

848 East 28th Street

848 East 28th Street · (646) 875-1069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

848 East 28th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11210
Midwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-2 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Welcome to this spacious and recently renovated two bedroom apartment in the Midwood/Flatbush area. This apartment features lots of closet space and windows, an abundance of light, an open-style kitchen, newly done floors, and pre-war charm. Stainless steel kitchen appliances are in excellent condition. Conveniently located are the 2,5, and Q trains, as well as several bus lines. Quick commute to Manhattan and Brooklyn College is blocks away. Easy access to supermarkets and night life. The building has an on site super and laundry facility. A virtual tour is available upon request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 East 28th Street have any available units?
848 East 28th Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 848 East 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
848 East 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 East 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 848 East 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 848 East 28th Street offer parking?
No, 848 East 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 848 East 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 East 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 East 28th Street have a pool?
No, 848 East 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 848 East 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 848 East 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 848 East 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 East 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 848 East 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 848 East 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
