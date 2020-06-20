848 East 28th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to this spacious and recently renovated two bedroom apartment in the Midwood/Flatbush area. This apartment features lots of closet space and windows, an abundance of light, an open-style kitchen, newly done floors, and pre-war charm. Stainless steel kitchen appliances are in excellent condition. Conveniently located are the 2,5, and Q trains, as well as several bus lines. Quick commute to Manhattan and Brooklyn College is blocks away. Easy access to supermarkets and night life. The building has an on site super and laundry facility. A virtual tour is available upon request!