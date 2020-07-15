84 4th Avenue

Amenities

*Beautiful studio duplex apartment with quiet patio entrance just off 4th Avenue.*The apartment includes a very serviceable kitchen, two Full bathrooms, (one on each floor) lots of closet space and a washer dryer already installed. Large street facing windows allow for an abundance of sunlight to flood the unit. Hardwood flooring gives it a modern finished look, and central air keeps the apartment comfortable year round. Four blocks from Atlantic Terminal, and all the trains.*No broker fee*Pet FriendlyGuarantors AcceptedAvailable for immediate occupancyTo schedule a showing please respond directly to the ad for quick response.