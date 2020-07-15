All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 84 4th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
84 4th Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

84 4th Avenue

84 4th Avenue · (718) 384-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Boerum Hill
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

84 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 59C · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Beautiful studio duplex apartment with quiet patio entrance just off 4th Avenue.*The apartment includes a very serviceable kitchen, two Full bathrooms, (one on each floor) lots of closet space and a washer dryer already installed. Large street facing windows allow for an abundance of sunlight to flood the unit. Hardwood flooring gives it a modern finished look, and central air keeps the apartment comfortable year round. Four blocks from Atlantic Terminal, and all the trains.*No broker fee*Pet FriendlyGuarantors AcceptedAvailable for immediate occupancyTo schedule a showing please respond directly to the ad for quick response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 4th Avenue have any available units?
84 4th Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 4th Avenue have?
Some of 84 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
84 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 84 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 84 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 84 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 84 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 84 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 84 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 84 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 84 4th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 84 4th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity