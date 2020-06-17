All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

81 4th Place

81 4th Place · (718) 923-8010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81 4th Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$2,390

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
81 4th Place 3-R One bedroom apartment for rent in Carroll Gardens. This one bedroom floor through apartment for rent is situated in a walk-up building two flights up and features ==Hardwood floor==High ceiling==Generous closet space==Eat-In Kitchen==Decorative fire place==Separate rooms for living, sleeping and diningVideo tour/3-D tour available FG at Carroll Street 2 blocks awayWelcome to 81 4th Place, located on a quiet tree lined block in the heart of Carroll Gardens, surrounded by boutique shops and multiple dining options, along with all the daily conveniences living off Court Street has to offer.81 4th Place,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 4th Place have any available units?
81 4th Place has a unit available for $2,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 81 4th Place currently offering any rent specials?
81 4th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 4th Place pet-friendly?
No, 81 4th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 81 4th Place offer parking?
No, 81 4th Place does not offer parking.
Does 81 4th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 4th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 4th Place have a pool?
No, 81 4th Place does not have a pool.
Does 81 4th Place have accessible units?
No, 81 4th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 81 4th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 4th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 4th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 4th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
