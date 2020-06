Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator parking bike storage garage

Massive true 3 bedroom 2 bath + Balcony apartment sitting on a treelined block of Ocean Parkway. Immediate availability! All bedrooms are king-size. Separate living and dining room space! Must see!Building features top notch amenities:Security/Doorman/ConciergeA Bicycle Storage Room. $36/YearIndoor Parking Garage $150/Month2 recently upgraded elevators with Sabbath Mode.24/7 2 state of art Laundry rooms and card refill system.Doorman features partial concierge service: USPS, UPS, FEDEX pickup and drop off service with a private storage room for your belongings to be secured till your arrival and pickup.