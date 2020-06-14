All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 80 Winthrop Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
80 Winthrop Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:46 PM

80 Winthrop Street

80 Winthrop Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

80 Winthrop Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
elevator
$2250 - PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS - An apartment that will allow you to work comfortably at home. AVAILABLE AUGUTS 1ST. This pre-war 1BR is quite charming. It's a very large co-op apartment, that receives a lot of light. There is an eat-in kitchen?that has a window and a dishwasher? and a bedroom that can accommodate a king-size bed, plus additional furniture. The arched entryways and pre-war moldings give the apartment even more character, while the closet space provides for sufficient storage. The apartment has 2 A/Cs. There are laundry rooms and elevators in the building. Prospect Park is in close proximity, as well as the B/Q/2/5 trains. No smokers, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Winthrop Street have any available units?
80 Winthrop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 80 Winthrop Street currently offering any rent specials?
80 Winthrop Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Winthrop Street pet-friendly?
No, 80 Winthrop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 80 Winthrop Street offer parking?
No, 80 Winthrop Street does not offer parking.
Does 80 Winthrop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Winthrop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Winthrop Street have a pool?
No, 80 Winthrop Street does not have a pool.
Does 80 Winthrop Street have accessible units?
No, 80 Winthrop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Winthrop Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Winthrop Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Winthrop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Winthrop Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 80 Winthrop Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity