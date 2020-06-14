80 Winthrop Street

Amenities

dishwasher elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities elevator

$2250 - PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS - An apartment that will allow you to work comfortably at home. AVAILABLE AUGUTS 1ST. This pre-war 1BR is quite charming. It's a very large co-op apartment, that receives a lot of light. There is an eat-in kitchen?that has a window and a dishwasher? and a bedroom that can accommodate a king-size bed, plus additional furniture. The arched entryways and pre-war moldings give the apartment even more character, while the closet space provides for sufficient storage. The apartment has 2 A/Cs. There are laundry rooms and elevators in the building. Prospect Park is in close proximity, as well as the B/Q/2/5 trains. No smokers, no pets.