795 Ocean Ave
795 Ocean Ave

795 Ocean Avenue · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
795 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
doorman
New development! This gorgeous one bed flex two is situated in PRIME Flatbush! Just a few blocks away from Prospect Park! This unit features high ceilings, custom lighting fixtures, new polished hard wood flooring, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, loads of cabinet and closet space. The bedroom can easily be converted to a two bedroom! Easily accommodate a queen size bed with extra furnishings! Central A/C and laundry in the building! Located near the Q train! ***Net rent advertised, gross rent is 2600 with 1-month free on a 12 month lease agreement!***Call today to schedule a showing!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 795 Ocean Ave have any available units?
795 Ocean Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 795 Ocean Ave have?
Some of 795 Ocean Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 Ocean Ave currently offering any rent specials?
795 Ocean Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Ocean Ave pet-friendly?
No, 795 Ocean Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 795 Ocean Ave offer parking?
No, 795 Ocean Ave does not offer parking.
Does 795 Ocean Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 795 Ocean Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Ocean Ave have a pool?
No, 795 Ocean Ave does not have a pool.
Does 795 Ocean Ave have accessible units?
No, 795 Ocean Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Ocean Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 795 Ocean Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 795 Ocean Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 795 Ocean Ave has units with air conditioning.
