795 Ocean Ave

New development! This gorgeous one bed flex two is situated in PRIME Flatbush! Just a few blocks away from Prospect Park! This unit features high ceilings, custom lighting fixtures, new polished hard wood flooring, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, loads of cabinet and closet space. The bedroom can easily be converted to a two bedroom! Easily accommodate a queen size bed with extra furnishings! Central A/C and laundry in the building! Located near the Q train! ***Net rent advertised, gross rent is 2600 with 1-month free on a 12 month lease agreement!***Call today to schedule a showing!