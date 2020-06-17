All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 751 Dekalb Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
751 Dekalb Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

751 Dekalb Avenue

751 Dekalb Avenue · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

751 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Generously priced two bed DUPLEX, 1.5 bath apartment in Bed Stuy! Just a few steps from the G train!. Big open kitchen/living room that can easily accommodate all of your new furnishings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, large windows for lots of natural light, and each bedroom can accommodate a queen size bed. Surrounded by everything Bed-Stuy has to offer! Restaurants, cafes, bars, and convenient stores are all within walking distance! Truly a must see for anyone looking for a good deal with transportation nearby. Call today to schedule a viewing! skyline14145

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Dekalb Avenue have any available units?
751 Dekalb Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 751 Dekalb Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
751 Dekalb Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Dekalb Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 751 Dekalb Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 751 Dekalb Avenue offer parking?
No, 751 Dekalb Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 751 Dekalb Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 Dekalb Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Dekalb Avenue have a pool?
No, 751 Dekalb Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 751 Dekalb Avenue have accessible units?
No, 751 Dekalb Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Dekalb Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 Dekalb Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 751 Dekalb Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 751 Dekalb Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 751 Dekalb Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity