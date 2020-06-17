751 Dekalb Avenue

Amenities

Generously priced two bed DUPLEX, 1.5 bath apartment in Bed Stuy! Just a few steps from the G train!. Big open kitchen/living room that can easily accommodate all of your new furnishings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, large windows for lots of natural light, and each bedroom can accommodate a queen size bed. Surrounded by everything Bed-Stuy has to offer! Restaurants, cafes, bars, and convenient stores are all within walking distance! Truly a must see for anyone looking for a good deal with transportation nearby. Call today to schedule a viewing! skyline14145