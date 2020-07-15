All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:53 AM

73 Lefferts Place, #2

73 Lefferts Place · (347) 489-9216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

73 Lefferts Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime Clinton Hill - Lefferts Place - Step back in time to The Gilded Age in New York City. This brownstone second floor unit offers the best of the old world and new world. Enormous living room with three over-sized windows with original shutters, dining alcove, beautiful marble decorative fireplace, antique lighting fixtures, high ceilings with moldings. Brand new full kitchen with dishwasher-stainless steel appliances. Huge bedroom-will fit king size bed and then some, decorative marble fireplace, high ceilings, two over-size windows with shutters. Brand new windowed bathroom with original claw foot tub. Lovely original hardwood floors flow thru entire apartment, and ample good closet space. Truly unique apartment. Close proximity to subway (C, A line - Franklin Ave Shuttle to 2,3,4,5 and Q line) Fantastic restaurants and great shopping venues. Please no smoking. pets on a case by case basis,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Lefferts Place, #2 have any available units?
73 Lefferts Place, #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 73 Lefferts Place, #2 have?
Some of 73 Lefferts Place, #2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Lefferts Place, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
73 Lefferts Place, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Lefferts Place, #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 Lefferts Place, #2 is pet friendly.
Does 73 Lefferts Place, #2 offer parking?
No, 73 Lefferts Place, #2 does not offer parking.
Does 73 Lefferts Place, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Lefferts Place, #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Lefferts Place, #2 have a pool?
No, 73 Lefferts Place, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 73 Lefferts Place, #2 have accessible units?
No, 73 Lefferts Place, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Lefferts Place, #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Lefferts Place, #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Lefferts Place, #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Lefferts Place, #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
