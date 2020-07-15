73 Lefferts Place, #2

Amenities

Prime Clinton Hill - Lefferts Place - Step back in time to The Gilded Age in New York City. This brownstone second floor unit offers the best of the old world and new world. Enormous living room with three over-sized windows with original shutters, dining alcove, beautiful marble decorative fireplace, antique lighting fixtures, high ceilings with moldings. Brand new full kitchen with dishwasher-stainless steel appliances. Huge bedroom-will fit king size bed and then some, decorative marble fireplace, high ceilings, two over-size windows with shutters. Brand new windowed bathroom with original claw foot tub. Lovely original hardwood floors flow thru entire apartment, and ample good closet space. Truly unique apartment. Close proximity to subway (C, A line - Franklin Ave Shuttle to 2,3,4,5 and Q line) Fantastic restaurants and great shopping venues. Please no smoking. pets on a case by case basis,