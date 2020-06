Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

JUST HIT THE MARKET! Gorgeous Gut Renovated 1BED. PRIME Prospect Park South elevator building. Lots of natural light, separate kitchen, Spacious living room. Live in super. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Bedroom made for a king size bed and more!!Good credit and income is a must.Just a few blocks from the Beverly Road Q train 30 mins to the cityHeat and hot water included Call or text to view todayBe the first to break in this brand new unit Sycamore1188