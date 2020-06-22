718 Knickerbocker Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Pre-War, HUGE two bedroom, Rooms on opposite sides not sharing a wall!2nd floor walk up - in a renovated building this unit has HUGE Windows in each of the bedrooms and the living room / kitchen area.New Hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom with gorgeous tub, sink and full size mirror, - Stainless steal redone kitchen appliances, Exposed brick Living Room with windows and new lighting!This is the size of a 3 bedroom but its original layout as a two bedroom was kept, giving the apartment more space then the average two bed, with a 3rd office room! - each of the two bedrooms have windows, Closets and they are both king sized!No Brokers feeGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed * BY Approval rennit4221