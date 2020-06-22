All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 718 Knickerbocker Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
718 Knickerbocker Ave
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 PM

718 Knickerbocker Ave

718 Knickerbocker Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

718 Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Pre-War, HUGE two bedroom, Rooms on opposite sides not sharing a wall!2nd floor walk up - in a renovated building this unit has HUGE Windows in each of the bedrooms and the living room / kitchen area.New Hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom with gorgeous tub, sink and full size mirror, - Stainless steal redone kitchen appliances, Exposed brick Living Room with windows and new lighting!This is the size of a 3 bedroom but its original layout as a two bedroom was kept, giving the apartment more space then the average two bed, with a 3rd office room! - each of the two bedrooms have windows, Closets and they are both king sized!No Brokers feeGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed * BY Approval rennit4221

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Knickerbocker Ave have any available units?
718 Knickerbocker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 718 Knickerbocker Ave have?
Some of 718 Knickerbocker Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Knickerbocker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
718 Knickerbocker Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Knickerbocker Ave pet-friendly?
No, 718 Knickerbocker Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 718 Knickerbocker Ave offer parking?
No, 718 Knickerbocker Ave does not offer parking.
Does 718 Knickerbocker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Knickerbocker Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Knickerbocker Ave have a pool?
No, 718 Knickerbocker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 718 Knickerbocker Ave have accessible units?
No, 718 Knickerbocker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Knickerbocker Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Knickerbocker Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Knickerbocker Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 718 Knickerbocker Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 718 Knickerbocker Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity