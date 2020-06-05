All apartments in Brooklyn
702 Degraw Street

702 Degraw Street · (917) 753-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

702 Degraw Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
We have a great 2 BD apartment available to rent on July 1st.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, stone countertops and it includes a dishwasher.

The bedrooms are large with great closet space and large windows.

The bathroom has ceramic tiles and modern fixtures.

There are high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and great storage space throughout the unit.

The apartment is located near R at Union St, 2/3 at Bergen St, B/Q at 7th Av, B/D/N/R/Q/2/3/4/5 at Pacific St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Degraw Street have any available units?
702 Degraw Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 702 Degraw Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 Degraw Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Degraw Street pet-friendly?
No, 702 Degraw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 702 Degraw Street offer parking?
No, 702 Degraw Street does not offer parking.
Does 702 Degraw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Degraw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Degraw Street have a pool?
No, 702 Degraw Street does not have a pool.
Does 702 Degraw Street have accessible units?
No, 702 Degraw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Degraw Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Degraw Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Degraw Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Degraw Street does not have units with air conditioning.
