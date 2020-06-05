702 Degraw Street

Amenities

We have a great 2 BD apartment available to rent on July 1st.



The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, stone countertops and it includes a dishwasher.



The bedrooms are large with great closet space and large windows.



The bathroom has ceramic tiles and modern fixtures.



There are high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and great storage space throughout the unit.



The apartment is located near R at Union St, 2/3 at Bergen St, B/Q at 7th Av, B/D/N/R/Q/2/3/4/5 at Pacific St.