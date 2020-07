Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated elevator

70 Wyckoff is an incredible Bushwick Loft. The prime location offers easy access to the L and JMZ train, in addition to everything thats happening on Wyckoff Ave. True loft living here with 15 ceilings and huge windows This unit is recently renovated with custom closets, classic finishes and hardwood floors. The building comes equipped with laundry and an elevator. Style meets comfort here. You better come and grab this quickly before its gone.Email anytime for more information. #realestatedoneright***Video tour available upon request!!!***