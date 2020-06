Amenities

Recently upgraded rent stabilized studio in vibrant Fort Green. Located among restaurants/shops and 3 blocks away from Fort Greene Park and Atlantic Terminal. This prime location studio features hardwood flooring throughout with separate kitchen and bath. 2nd floor walk up. Great opportunity to rent in this popular Brooklyn neighborhood!! Call or email to schedule a viewing. Pictures will be updated soon. *This is a brokers fee listing*