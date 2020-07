Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Gigantic 2br apartment in the heart of GreenpointFull separate kitchen, huge living room, 2 small bedrooms and 1 huge bedroom.Hardwood floors, gut renovated, very bright, high ceilings, tons and tons of closet space!2 separate entrance doors make it easy to share, but it will also work great for a family or a couple. This apartment is simply amazing!Close to Nassau G trainNo pets, sorryHEAT, HOT WATER AND ELECTRICITY INCLUDED