Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

1 Bed Kitchen Dinning and Living room - Property Id: 131897



Please read: apartment not eligible for subsidies.

Pictures are of similar unit

Eat-in Kitchen

1 bedroom Plus extra room

Spacious common area

Hardwood floors

high ceilings

Natural light

Heat and Hot water included

Access to Transportation,

APPLICANT MUST BE QUALIFIED

Credit a must

AVAILABLE NOW for Serious Applicants

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131897

Property Id 131897



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5829965)