Brooklyn, NY
680 Washington Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 AM

680 Washington Avenue

680 Washington Avenue · (718) 765-3862
680 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
hardwood floors
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
This large and lovely 2nd floor apartment has an abundance of space, sunshine and charm. You will love the high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, windowed kitchen, and natural sunshine flowing throughout the home. The bedroom is absolutely huge and has a large closet. The apartment occupies the entire 2nd floor of a 4-unit building.680 Washington is located in Prospect Heights, with terrific restaurants, coffee shops, and various shopping of all kinds nearby. It is a short distance to Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum of Art, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and shopping on Vanderbilt Avenue and the Atlantic Center. Close to the 2/3 and B/Q trains, as well as the C train.Heat and hot water included. Pets welcome upon approval.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Does 680 Washington Avenue have any available units?
680 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 680 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 680 Washington Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
680 Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 680 Washington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 680 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 680 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 680 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 680 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 680 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 680 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
