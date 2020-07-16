680 Washington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

This large and lovely 2nd floor apartment has an abundance of space, sunshine and charm. You will love the high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, windowed kitchen, and natural sunshine flowing throughout the home. The bedroom is absolutely huge and has a large closet. The apartment occupies the entire 2nd floor of a 4-unit building.680 Washington is located in Prospect Heights, with terrific restaurants, coffee shops, and various shopping of all kinds nearby. It is a short distance to Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum of Art, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and shopping on Vanderbilt Avenue and the Atlantic Center. Close to the 2/3 and B/Q trains, as well as the C train.Heat and hot water included. Pets welcome upon approval.