Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly renovated two bedroom and one bathroom in Clinton Hill. Note: These are actual pictures of the unit. Video: https://youtu.be/Ng0Ki5j0ev4 This home boasts: Stainless steel / Integrated appliances Caesarstone quartz counter-tops Parador engineered hardwood floors Glass Stand-Up Shower Marazzi porcelain bathroom tiles In-unit washer and dryer Pets are allowed. Heat & hot water included. Gross $3,850, this reflects no fee and 1 months free given on a 14 month term). Contact me today and we can plan the next steps into your new home!