Brooklyn, NY
677 Greene Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

677 Greene Avenue

677 Greene Avenue · (718) 422-2510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Location

677 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**NO FEE!**This will not last! Beautiful and unique 1.5 Bed/Flex 2-Bed apartment in the heart of Bed-Stuy a block away from Herbert Von-King Park and a short distance to the Bedford-Nostrand G train stop.Flooded with light, this floor-through Brownstone apartment features a beautifully renovated kitchen and bathroom, an additional room off the bedroom that can be used as a home office, large walk-in closet, or a 2nd bedroom, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Tenant occupied but possible FaceTime tours, with notice, available JULY 1, call, text, or email today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 677 Greene Avenue have any available units?
677 Greene Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 677 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
677 Greene Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 677 Greene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 677 Greene Avenue offer parking?
No, 677 Greene Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 677 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 677 Greene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 677 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 677 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 677 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 677 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 677 Greene Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 677 Greene Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 677 Greene Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
