677 Greene Avenue

**NO FEE!**This will not last! Beautiful and unique 1.5 Bed/Flex 2-Bed apartment in the heart of Bed-Stuy a block away from Herbert Von-King Park and a short distance to the Bedford-Nostrand G train stop.Flooded with light, this floor-through Brownstone apartment features a beautifully renovated kitchen and bathroom, an additional room off the bedroom that can be used as a home office, large walk-in closet, or a 2nd bedroom, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Tenant occupied but possible FaceTime tours, with notice, available JULY 1, call, text, or email today!