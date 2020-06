Amenities

pet friendly

Bright top floor two bedroom in a three unit townhouse on lush treed block in Prime North Slope. Many lovely prewar details intact including decorative wall molding. Bright top floor two bedroom in a three unit townhouse on lush treed block in Prime North Slope. Many lovely prewar details intact including decorative wall moldings, high ceilings and hardwoods, french doors, and exposed brick. Modern windowed kitchen and bath. Cats okay. March 1st move in