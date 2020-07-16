All apartments in Brooklyn
67 Underhill Avenue
67 Underhill Avenue

67 Underhill Avenue · (478) 442-2599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

67 Underhill Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Want a three bedroom? near Prospect Park? Within walking distance of multi-cultural cuisines?....I have you covered. This three bedroom unit in Prospect Heights is convenient to everything Brooklyn and is also centrally located between the C/B/Q/2/3 trains. This corner unit features northern, eastern and western exposures, baseboard heating and its located across the street from PS 9. If picturesque tree lined streets, access to public transportation access, Citi bikes, and various cuisines are amenities that you desire, this sun-kissed apartment is for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Underhill Avenue have any available units?
67 Underhill Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 67 Underhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
67 Underhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Underhill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 67 Underhill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 67 Underhill Avenue offer parking?
No, 67 Underhill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 67 Underhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Underhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Underhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 67 Underhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 67 Underhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 67 Underhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Underhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Underhill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Underhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Underhill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
