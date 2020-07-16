67 Underhill Avenue

Amenities

Want a three bedroom? near Prospect Park? Within walking distance of multi-cultural cuisines?....I have you covered. This three bedroom unit in Prospect Heights is convenient to everything Brooklyn and is also centrally located between the C/B/Q/2/3 trains. This corner unit features northern, eastern and western exposures, baseboard heating and its located across the street from PS 9. If picturesque tree lined streets, access to public transportation access, Citi bikes, and various cuisines are amenities that you desire, this sun-kissed apartment is for you.