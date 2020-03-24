All apartments in Brooklyn
666 Park Place

Location

666 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
HUGE! HUGE! All original detail and original layout kept in this BIG 3 bedroom plus HUGE living room!- Right off Franklin Ave! - Near lots of Shops, Bars, Dining and Prospect Park! - 2/3/4/5 trains @ Franklin Ave and S at Park Place, the A C trains are close by as well!This place is HUGE, All original detail and layout kept, offering HUGE bedrooms, lots of extra closets and tall ceiling, The living room is AMAZING!, comes with windows and a very unique design Separate Kitchen with appliances and enough space for dining!Great windows in all rooms including the bathroom! There is an extra common area that can be used as an office! So much character, enjoy an incredible living experience right here.NO BROKERS FEE - Showing by appointment Guarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *upon approvalRight off Franklin Ave 2 3 4 5 and A C Trains - Park Place and Franklin Ave rennit4197

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 Park Place have any available units?
666 Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 666 Park Place have?
Some of 666 Park Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 666 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
666 Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 666 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 666 Park Place offer parking?
No, 666 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 666 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 666 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 Park Place have a pool?
No, 666 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 666 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 666 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 666 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 666 Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 666 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 666 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
