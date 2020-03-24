666 Park Place

Amenities

HUGE! HUGE! All original detail and original layout kept in this BIG 3 bedroom plus HUGE living room!- Right off Franklin Ave! - Near lots of Shops, Bars, Dining and Prospect Park! - 2/3/4/5 trains @ Franklin Ave and S at Park Place, the A C trains are close by as well!This place is HUGE, All original detail and layout kept, offering HUGE bedrooms, lots of extra closets and tall ceiling, The living room is AMAZING!, comes with windows and a very unique design Separate Kitchen with appliances and enough space for dining!Great windows in all rooms including the bathroom! There is an extra common area that can be used as an office! So much character, enjoy an incredible living experience right here.NO BROKERS FEE - Showing by appointment Guarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *upon approvalRight off Franklin Ave 2 3 4 5 and A C Trains - Park Place and Franklin Ave rennit4197