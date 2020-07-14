All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

654 Metropolitan Ave

654 Metropolitan Avenue · (917) 214-0674
Location

654 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
For videos of all our units visit instagram @BrokeringBrooklyn

Over-sized two bedroom plus home office in a quiet building one block from the L/G trains at the Lorimer stop.

This gut renovated/brand newly constructed apartment features two spacious bedrooms plus a separate home office, hardwood floors throughout, in wall top of the line A/C units, open stainless steel eat-in-kitchen, massive open living area, high ceilings with custom recessed lighting and so much more!

Right in the heart of Williamsburg in the middle of the best shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Metropolitan Ave have any available units?
654 Metropolitan Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 654 Metropolitan Ave have?
Some of 654 Metropolitan Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Metropolitan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
654 Metropolitan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Metropolitan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 654 Metropolitan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 654 Metropolitan Ave offer parking?
No, 654 Metropolitan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 654 Metropolitan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 Metropolitan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Metropolitan Ave have a pool?
No, 654 Metropolitan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 654 Metropolitan Ave have accessible units?
No, 654 Metropolitan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Metropolitan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 Metropolitan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 654 Metropolitan Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 654 Metropolitan Ave has units with air conditioning.
