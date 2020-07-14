654 Metropolitan Ave

Amenities
For videos of all our units visit instagram @BrokeringBrooklyn
Over-sized two bedroom plus home office in a quiet building one block from the L/G trains at the Lorimer stop.
This gut renovated/brand newly constructed apartment features two spacious bedrooms plus a separate home office, hardwood floors throughout, in wall top of the line A/C units, open stainless steel eat-in-kitchen, massive open living area, high ceilings with custom recessed lighting and so much more!
Right in the heart of Williamsburg in the middle of the best shopping, dining and entertainment.