Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
643 Prospect Pl
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

643 Prospect Pl

643 Prospect Place · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

643 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A truly "large" home in Brooklyn is hard to find, this listing should get you covered!Large 3 bedroom apartment right off Franklin Ave, Prospect Park and 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 trains, Lots of food and night life on Franklin Ave Just around the corner!Full living room with windowsSeparate kitchen / dining room, with windows enough space for full dining table, Hardwood floors, Tall CeilingBig 3 bedrooms each with windows, Extra closets in the hallway of apartmentPre-War building, fully renovated apartment with its original detail and layout all kept!Very unique space for Brooklyn.Showing by appointment Guarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *upon approval rennit4085

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Prospect Pl have any available units?
643 Prospect Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 643 Prospect Pl have?
Some of 643 Prospect Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Prospect Pl currently offering any rent specials?
643 Prospect Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Prospect Pl pet-friendly?
No, 643 Prospect Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 643 Prospect Pl offer parking?
No, 643 Prospect Pl does not offer parking.
Does 643 Prospect Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 Prospect Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Prospect Pl have a pool?
No, 643 Prospect Pl does not have a pool.
Does 643 Prospect Pl have accessible units?
No, 643 Prospect Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Prospect Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 Prospect Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 643 Prospect Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 643 Prospect Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
