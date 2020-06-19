643 Prospect Pl

Amenities

A truly "large" home in Brooklyn is hard to find, this listing should get you covered!Large 3 bedroom apartment right off Franklin Ave, Prospect Park and 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 trains, Lots of food and night life on Franklin Ave Just around the corner!Full living room with windowsSeparate kitchen / dining room, with windows enough space for full dining table, Hardwood floors, Tall CeilingBig 3 bedrooms each with windows, Extra closets in the hallway of apartmentPre-War building, fully renovated apartment with its original detail and layout all kept!Very unique space for Brooklyn.Showing by appointment Guarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *upon approval rennit4085