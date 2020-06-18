Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

TIRED OF LOOKING AT TINY BEDROOMS ? YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!!!638 Decatur Street is the ultimate space for spacious and comfortable living. This extra large 4 bedroom apartment has over 1300 square foot of living space. WOW! WOW! WOW! This unique apartment has a modern feel with high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and closet space; along with hardwood floors throughout. Its great for people who dont want to comprise space for luxury!Lets not forget about the LOCATION!!! Its close to all major subway lines A/C/J/M/Z Trendy restaurants, shopping and laundry services. Brooklyn is all about trend setting and all your friends with envy you for this amazing space. But dont take my word come and see for yourself. WWH1905