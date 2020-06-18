All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 638 decatur street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
638 decatur street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:13 PM

638 decatur street

638 Decatur Street · (347) 946-5253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

638 Decatur Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
TIRED OF LOOKING AT TINY BEDROOMS ? YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!!!638 Decatur Street is the ultimate space for spacious and comfortable living. This extra large 4 bedroom apartment has over 1300 square foot of living space. WOW! WOW! WOW! This unique apartment has a modern feel with high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and closet space; along with hardwood floors throughout. Its great for people who dont want to comprise space for luxury!Lets not forget about the LOCATION!!! Its close to all major subway lines A/C/J/M/Z Trendy restaurants, shopping and laundry services. Brooklyn is all about trend setting and all your friends with envy you for this amazing space. But dont take my word come and see for yourself. WWH1905

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 decatur street have any available units?
638 decatur street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 638 decatur street have?
Some of 638 decatur street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 decatur street currently offering any rent specials?
638 decatur street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 decatur street pet-friendly?
No, 638 decatur street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 638 decatur street offer parking?
No, 638 decatur street does not offer parking.
Does 638 decatur street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 decatur street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 decatur street have a pool?
No, 638 decatur street does not have a pool.
Does 638 decatur street have accessible units?
No, 638 decatur street does not have accessible units.
Does 638 decatur street have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 decatur street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 638 decatur street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 638 decatur street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 638 decatur street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity