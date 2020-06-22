All apartments in Brooklyn
634 KOSCIUSZKO ST.
634 KOSCIUSZKO ST.

634 Kosciuszko Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

634 Kosciuszko Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
*Luxury two floor Penthouse Apartment* on the two top floors of building!*5 large bedrooms, Two Living Rooms, TWO Full Bathrooms, Two Outdoor areas!! Private Deck and Balcony!*In the Heart of Bushwick! Just 500 feet from the J M Z lines at Kosciuszko Street stop, short walk to the Myrtle Broadway JMZ Stop with tons of hip and night life, this area is lit !This unit features a gigantic living room that could potentially double as a professional work space. There is a second living space on the top level opening up to the deck! A second floor with a beautiful skylight on your way up and incredible wide windows on this level which also could serve as an office space, there is private patio and balcony access from this level! from both sides! The lower level has 4 queen sized bedrooms. upper level has the 5th bedroom all bedrooms are totally private with doors, closets, windows and great sized! There are 2 Gorgeous baths in the apartment, An open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Creative DesignTons of sunlight in all 5 Bedrooms! A glorious deal! - Roof Deck access as well! Laundry Room in the building Central Air and Heat Roof Deck DeckBalcony TerraceGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed * Upon Approval Showing by Appointment Only.J M Z @ Kosciuszko St. rennit4234

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. have any available units?
634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. have?
Some of 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. currently offering any rent specials?
634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. pet-friendly?
No, 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. offer parking?
No, 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. does not offer parking.
Does 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. have a pool?
No, 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. does not have a pool.
Does 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. have accessible units?
No, 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 634 KOSCIUSZKO ST. has units with air conditioning.
