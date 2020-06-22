634 KOSCIUSZKO ST.

Amenities

*Luxury two floor Penthouse Apartment* on the two top floors of building!*5 large bedrooms, Two Living Rooms, TWO Full Bathrooms, Two Outdoor areas!! Private Deck and Balcony!*In the Heart of Bushwick! Just 500 feet from the J M Z lines at Kosciuszko Street stop, short walk to the Myrtle Broadway JMZ Stop with tons of hip and night life, this area is lit !This unit features a gigantic living room that could potentially double as a professional work space. There is a second living space on the top level opening up to the deck! A second floor with a beautiful skylight on your way up and incredible wide windows on this level which also could serve as an office space, there is private patio and balcony access from this level! from both sides! The lower level has 4 queen sized bedrooms. upper level has the 5th bedroom all bedrooms are totally private with doors, closets, windows and great sized! There are 2 Gorgeous baths in the apartment, An open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Creative DesignTons of sunlight in all 5 Bedrooms! A glorious deal! - Roof Deck access as well! Laundry Room in the building Central Air and Heat Roof Deck DeckBalcony TerraceGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed * Upon Approval Showing by Appointment Only.J M Z @ Kosciuszko St. rennit4234