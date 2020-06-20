All apartments in Brooklyn
634 3rd Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

634 3rd Street

634 3rd Street · (631) 338-0979
Location

634 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$8,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
This perfect 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom lower triplex with garden is now available on Prospect Park! The architecture along 3rd Street between 8th Avenue and Prospect Park West is unmatched throughout Brooklyn. The same kind of attention to detail is carried through this perfect 3 bedroom 2.5 bath pre-war home. Encompassing three floors of an exceptional 20 foot wide townhouse, this sprawling home captures old world charm and matches it seamlessly with modern living. After strolling through the front garden, conveniently enter this home from street level directly to your living floor which has a large living room, formal dining room and a brand new modern cooks kitchen. Off of the kitchen you will find a separate sitting room with access to a massive private patio perfect for entertaining dinner parties or lounging out catching some sun. Downstairs is additional living space with a full rec room ideal for a playroom or media room complete with a full bath. Upstairs the 3 generous bedrooms are tucked quietly away with a full bath and ample closet space. Conveniently located on picturesque 3rd Street you have everything at your fingertips from coveted Prospect Park, famous restaurants and the 2/3 B/Q and F/G trains for your commute. IT DOES NOT GET BETTER THAN THIS! Contact us for showings today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 3rd Street have any available units?
634 3rd Street has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 634 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
634 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 634 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 634 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 634 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 634 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 634 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 634 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 634 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 634 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 634 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 634 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
