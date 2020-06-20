634 3rd Street

Amenities

This perfect 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom lower triplex with garden is now available on Prospect Park! The architecture along 3rd Street between 8th Avenue and Prospect Park West is unmatched throughout Brooklyn. The same kind of attention to detail is carried through this perfect 3 bedroom 2.5 bath pre-war home. Encompassing three floors of an exceptional 20 foot wide townhouse, this sprawling home captures old world charm and matches it seamlessly with modern living. After strolling through the front garden, conveniently enter this home from street level directly to your living floor which has a large living room, formal dining room and a brand new modern cooks kitchen. Off of the kitchen you will find a separate sitting room with access to a massive private patio perfect for entertaining dinner parties or lounging out catching some sun. Downstairs is additional living space with a full rec room ideal for a playroom or media room complete with a full bath. Upstairs the 3 generous bedrooms are tucked quietly away with a full bath and ample closet space. Conveniently located on picturesque 3rd Street you have everything at your fingertips from coveted Prospect Park, famous restaurants and the 2/3 B/Q and F/G trains for your commute. IT DOES NOT GET BETTER THAN THIS! Contact us for showings today!