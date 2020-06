Amenities

Massive gut renovated true 2 bedrooms in prime Gowanus/Park Slope This great apt features a massive sun filled master bedroom and a lovely 2nd bedroom. Brand new kitchen and bathroom Heat and hot water included Pets ok Prime location. 1/2 block to R train and steps to Atlantic Terminal and easy commute to many train lines.Note: price advertised is net price with one month free for 11 months lease. Landlord would also consider 20, 21 or 22 months lease. LevelGroup122728