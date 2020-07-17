618 11th St

Amenities

hardwood floors bike storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities bike storage

LARGE 2 Bed in PRIME PARK SLOPE Right By Park Close to F/G Trains.* Short Walk to F/G Trains * Steps to Prospect Park *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- Large Living Room- 1 Queen Size Bedroom w/ Closet- 1 Full Size Bedroom w/ Closet- Hardwood floors- Heat & Hot Water Included- Rooftop Access.This 2 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Park Slope has to offer!!!.All applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone!.paulo @zjamarealty .com