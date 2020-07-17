All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 618 11th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
618 11th St
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

618 11th St

618 11th Street · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

618 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bike storage
LARGE 2 Bed in PRIME PARK SLOPE Right By Park Close to F/G Trains.* Short Walk to F/G Trains * Steps to Prospect Park *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- Large Living Room- 1 Queen Size Bedroom w/ Closet- 1 Full Size Bedroom w/ Closet- Hardwood floors- Heat & Hot Water Included- Rooftop Access.This 2 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Park Slope has to offer!!!.All applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone!.paulo @zjamarealty .com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 11th St have any available units?
618 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 618 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
618 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 618 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 618 11th St offer parking?
No, 618 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 618 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 11th St have a pool?
No, 618 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 618 11th St have accessible units?
No, 618 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 618 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 11th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 11th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 618 11th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity