605 Lincoln Ave # 37

Amenities

Spectacular apartment is available for rent in Brooklyn !

This apartment is located in one of the city's hottest areas, and right at the epicenter of it all. This is a Northern facing, high floor 2# bedroom, 1# Bath, providing wide open city views. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and granite counter tops compliment the modern open kitchen. Spacious closets as well as a personal safe are provided for you. WASHER/DRYER in this unit. This feature rich complex offers 24 hr doorman and concierge services. A stylish health club with personal TV's is included in your rental. A sophisticated lounge is available to all residents with plasma TVs, Fireplace, pool table and other game tables. Beautiful courtyard and terrace available for sunbathing. On site garage. Close to the city's most exciting restaurants and art galleries.

