All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 605 Lincoln Ave # 37.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
605 Lincoln Ave # 37
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

605 Lincoln Ave # 37

605 Lincoln Avenue · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

605 Lincoln Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11208
East New York

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
pool table
garage
Spectacular apartment is available for rent in Brooklyn !
This apartment is located in one of the city's hottest areas, and right at the epicenter of it all. This is a Northern facing, high floor 2# bedroom, 1# Bath, providing wide open city views. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and granite counter tops compliment the modern open kitchen. Spacious closets as well as a personal safe are provided for you. WASHER/DRYER in this unit. This feature rich complex offers 24 hr doorman and concierge services. A stylish health club with personal TV's is included in your rental. A sophisticated lounge is available to all residents with plasma TVs, Fireplace, pool table and other game tables. Beautiful courtyard and terrace available for sunbathing. On site garage. Close to the city's most exciting restaurants and art galleries.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 have any available units?
605 Lincoln Ave # 37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 have?
Some of 605 Lincoln Ave # 37's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 currently offering any rent specials?
605 Lincoln Ave # 37 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 pet-friendly?
No, 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 offer parking?
Yes, 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 does offer parking.
Does 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 have a pool?
No, 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 does not have a pool.
Does 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 have accessible units?
No, 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Lincoln Ave # 37 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 605 Lincoln Ave # 37?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity