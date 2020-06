Amenities

Sunny Apartment In BedStuy, Brooklyn Brownstone. A Hop, Skip & Jump Away From NYC in the Ocean Hill Section Of Brooklyn. Tree-Lined Wide Street. 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath W/Tub, Eik, Living room. Tenant pays electric and cooking gas. Walk Score Of 91 Out Of 100. This Location Is A Walker's Paradise So Daily Errands Do Not Require A Car. The J To Chauncey St. Station is up the block. A train few blocks away. Nearby Parks Include Marion-Hopkinson Playground, Evergreen Playground Boyland Pk.