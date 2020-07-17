59 East 4th Street

Amenities

This generous Windsor Terrace apartment has enough room for everything, with 2 beds + office, 2 full baths, W/D in-unit, and a private terrace. At approximately 1,500 square feet, this floor-through home sits on the parlor level of a 25-foot-wide 3-family building on a quiet block. The newly renovated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, custom cabinetry, and white quartz countertops. The office, with its own closet, can be accessed via barn doors from the living room or another door from the hallway. The two bedrooms are in the rear of the building, and one has its own en-suite bath and an exit to the large balcony. Both bedrooms have big closets. The 2 baths feature classic tile, and are bright and spotless (one shower and one tub+shower combo). The home features custom closets (to be installed this week; not shown), in-wall units for air conditioning and radiator heating. North-south exposures allow light to flood throughout the home at all times of the day.



Renter pays utilities. Small dog is permitted.



Available immediately. Please text or email for quickest response.