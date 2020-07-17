All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 59 East 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
59 East 4th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

59 East 4th Street

59 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

59 East 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This generous Windsor Terrace apartment has enough room for everything, with 2 beds + office, 2 full baths, W/D in-unit, and a private terrace. At approximately 1,500 square feet, this floor-through home sits on the parlor level of a 25-foot-wide 3-family building on a quiet block. The newly renovated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, custom cabinetry, and white quartz countertops. The office, with its own closet, can be accessed via barn doors from the living room or another door from the hallway. The two bedrooms are in the rear of the building, and one has its own en-suite bath and an exit to the large balcony. Both bedrooms have big closets. The 2 baths feature classic tile, and are bright and spotless (one shower and one tub+shower combo). The home features custom closets (to be installed this week; not shown), in-wall units for air conditioning and radiator heating. North-south exposures allow light to flood throughout the home at all times of the day.

Renter pays utilities. Small dog is permitted.

Available immediately. Please text or email for quickest response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 East 4th Street have any available units?
59 East 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 59 East 4th Street have?
Some of 59 East 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 East 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
59 East 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 East 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 East 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 59 East 4th Street offer parking?
No, 59 East 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 59 East 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 East 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 East 4th Street have a pool?
No, 59 East 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 59 East 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 59 East 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59 East 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 East 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 East 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59 East 4th Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College