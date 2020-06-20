588 East New York Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters cats allowed recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom apartment with stunning finishes like Central AC, Washer/Dryer in unit, Exposed Brick Kitchen features Granite counters, ss appliances, and large island for entertaining. New Modern bathrooms. Flooded with natural sunlight, and plenty of space this is the perfect home.Located on the second floor of a 2 story home in the south section of Crown Heights, it's just 2 blocks to the Sterling St 2&5 subway stop, across the street form a large supermarket, and a couple of blocks to plenty of cafes & restaurants!Guarantors OkNo Dogs (cat may be allowed)