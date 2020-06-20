All apartments in Brooklyn
588 East New York Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

588 East New York Avenue

588 East New York Avenue · (212) 736-0975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

588 East New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
East Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom apartment with stunning finishes like Central AC, Washer/Dryer in unit, Exposed Brick Kitchen features Granite counters, ss appliances, and large island for entertaining. New Modern bathrooms. Flooded with natural sunlight, and plenty of space this is the perfect home.Located on the second floor of a 2 story home in the south section of Crown Heights, it's just 2 blocks to the Sterling St 2&5 subway stop, across the street form a large supermarket, and a couple of blocks to plenty of cafes & restaurants!Guarantors OkNo Dogs (cat may be allowed)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 East New York Avenue have any available units?
588 East New York Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 588 East New York Avenue have?
Some of 588 East New York Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 East New York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
588 East New York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 East New York Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 588 East New York Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 588 East New York Avenue offer parking?
No, 588 East New York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 588 East New York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 588 East New York Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 East New York Avenue have a pool?
No, 588 East New York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 588 East New York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 588 East New York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 588 East New York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 East New York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 588 East New York Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 588 East New York Avenue has units with air conditioning.
