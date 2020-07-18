58 5th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Bright and spacious floor-through apartment all to yourself. Conveniently located in the heart of Park Slope, just two blocks away from major transportation hub at Atlantic Terminal and Barclays Center; surrounded by restaurants, bars and coffee shops for all your residential needs.This apartment features oversized windows throughout, oversized living room with open layout for an optional dining area and/or office space, renovated windowed kitchen with extra marble counter space and plenty of cabinets, abundant closet space and beautiful cherry hardwood floors throughout. Each bedroom includes a large closet and can easily fit a Queen size bed with night stand and additional furniture. Bathroom is renovated with tiled walls, bathtub and shower head. Guarantors are welcome.