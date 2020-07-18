All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
58 5th Avenue
58 5th Avenue

58 5th Avenue · (212) 683-8300
Location

58 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Bright and spacious floor-through apartment all to yourself. Conveniently located in the heart of Park Slope, just two blocks away from major transportation hub at Atlantic Terminal and Barclays Center; surrounded by restaurants, bars and coffee shops for all your residential needs.This apartment features oversized windows throughout, oversized living room with open layout for an optional dining area and/or office space, renovated windowed kitchen with extra marble counter space and plenty of cabinets, abundant closet space and beautiful cherry hardwood floors throughout. Each bedroom includes a large closet and can easily fit a Queen size bed with night stand and additional furniture. Bathroom is renovated with tiled walls, bathtub and shower head. Guarantors are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 5th Avenue have any available units?
58 5th Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 58 5th Avenue have?
Some of 58 5th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
58 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 58 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 58 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 58 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 58 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 58 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 58 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 58 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 58 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
