571 Lafayette Avenue

Luxury living in Bed-Stuy! Check out this sleek, gorgeous one-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Brooklyn's vibrant Lafayette Avenue. Deluxe amenities and perks include beautiful home interiors, laundry room, heating/cooling systems, dishwasher, and your very own balcony.



Prepare gourmet meals in the apartment's designer chef's kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances, and ample cupboard and cooking space. Stunning hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout enhance the home's luxury feel. The modern, state-of-the-art bathroom features tiled walls and flooring.



This boutique building offers a large roof deck with Manhattan views, virtual doorman, laundry room, and private storage units for each apartment.



Commuting into Manhattan is a breeze as the G train is just outside the building, and the A/C trains are a few minutes away.