Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

571 Lafayette Avenue

571 Lafayette Avenue · (646) 770-5583
Location

571 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Luxury living in Bed-Stuy! Check out this sleek, gorgeous one-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Brooklyn's vibrant Lafayette Avenue. Deluxe amenities and perks include beautiful home interiors, laundry room, heating/cooling systems, dishwasher, and your very own balcony.

Prepare gourmet meals in the apartment's designer chef's kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances, and ample cupboard and cooking space. Stunning hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout enhance the home's luxury feel. The modern, state-of-the-art bathroom features tiled walls and flooring.

This boutique building offers a large roof deck with Manhattan views, virtual doorman, laundry room, and private storage units for each apartment.

Commuting into Manhattan is a breeze as the G train is just outside the building, and the A/C trains are a few minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
571 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 571 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 571 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
571 Lafayette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 571 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 571 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 571 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 571 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 571 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 571 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 571 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 571 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 571 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 571 Lafayette Avenue has units with air conditioning.
