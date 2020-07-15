All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

567 8th Street

567 8th Street · (917) 363-4464
Location

567 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$5,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bike storage
Park Slope perfection! Less than half a block to Prospect Park, this 3 bedroom 1 bath first-floor home with north, south and east exposures is located in a meticulously maintained 8-unit limestone building built in 1920. This bright and airy home features a private patio, a double front parlor, beautiful herringbone hardwood floors, extensive pre-war details, stained glass, a windowed kitchen with D/W, a dining room, and a W/D. In the basement, there is a spacious private storage room, bike storage and a common gym. Currently zoned for P.S. 107, F and G trains just one block away, shopping and dining scene on 7th Ave complete the package. Pets OK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 8th Street have any available units?
567 8th Street has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 567 8th Street have?
Some of 567 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
567 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 567 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 567 8th Street offer parking?
No, 567 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 567 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 8th Street have a pool?
No, 567 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 567 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 567 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 567 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 567 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 567 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 567 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
