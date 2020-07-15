567 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym bike storage

Park Slope perfection! Less than half a block to Prospect Park, this 3 bedroom 1 bath first-floor home with north, south and east exposures is located in a meticulously maintained 8-unit limestone building built in 1920. This bright and airy home features a private patio, a double front parlor, beautiful herringbone hardwood floors, extensive pre-war details, stained glass, a windowed kitchen with D/W, a dining room, and a W/D. In the basement, there is a spacious private storage room, bike storage and a common gym. Currently zoned for P.S. 107, F and G trains just one block away, shopping and dining scene on 7th Ave complete the package. Pets OK!