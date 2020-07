Amenities

internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

NO FEE. This bright and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Bedford Stuyvesant is being offered unfurnished at $2,700 and furnished at a higher price. Cable and internet are an additional small fee since they are paid up until 2021. Short and long term lease is available. Approximately 900sf, this sunny apartment has ample closet space with well laid out rooms. The living room is large enough to entertain and have a dining alcove on one side. The galley kitchen contains a lot of cabinet space and a pass through window where you can entertain guests as you cook. Tenant pays gas and electricity. Available immediately. VIRTUAL TOUR LISTED. NO FEE.