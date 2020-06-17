557 Hart Street

Amenities
Brand new stunning studio for rent. You will be the first tenant.
Welcoming you is a private garage with a virtual doorman and a delegated keyed elevator to carry you home at ease. Modernized perfection including stainless steal appliances, natural laminate wood flooring, and cozy closet space.
A perfect retreat for outdoor entertaining with a beloved zen garden and sky roof deck boasting panoramic sights. This up and coming hip neighborhood offers a metropolitan mix of entertainment, cafes, culture, art, and recreation. One of a kind, this architecture is perfect for anyone looking to own a piece of history in one of the fastest growing boroughs in the entire country.
Gas and Hot water included.
o Virtual Doorman
o Air Conditioning
o Dishwasher
o Elevator
o Entry Foyer
o Oversized windows
o Hardwood Floors
o Balcony
o Zen Garden
o Roof Deck
o Terrace
o Walk-In Closets
o Washer/Dryer (hook-up only appliances not included)
o Stainless steal appliances
o Pets Allowed
Garage Space for purchase (limited quantity)