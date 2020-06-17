All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

557 Hart Street

557 Hart Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 628
Location

557 Hart Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3-D · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
Brand new stunning studio for rent. You will be the first tenant.

Welcoming you is a private garage with a virtual doorman and a delegated keyed elevator to carry you home at ease. Modernized perfection including stainless steal appliances, natural laminate wood flooring, and cozy closet space.

A perfect retreat for outdoor entertaining with a beloved zen garden and sky roof deck boasting panoramic sights. This up and coming hip neighborhood offers a metropolitan mix of entertainment, cafes, culture, art, and recreation. One of a kind, this architecture is perfect for anyone looking to own a piece of history in one of the fastest growing boroughs in the entire country.

Gas and Hot water included.

o Virtual Doorman

o Air Conditioning

o Dishwasher

o Elevator

o Entry Foyer

o Oversized windows

o Hardwood Floors

o Balcony

o Zen Garden

o Roof Deck

o Terrace

o Walk-In Closets

o Washer/Dryer (hook-up only appliances not included)

o Stainless steal appliances

o Pets Allowed

Garage Space for purchase (limited quantity)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 Hart Street have any available units?
557 Hart Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 557 Hart Street have?
Some of 557 Hart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
557 Hart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 Hart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 557 Hart Street is pet friendly.
Does 557 Hart Street offer parking?
Yes, 557 Hart Street does offer parking.
Does 557 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 557 Hart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 Hart Street have a pool?
No, 557 Hart Street does not have a pool.
Does 557 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 557 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 557 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 557 Hart Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 557 Hart Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 557 Hart Street has units with air conditioning.
