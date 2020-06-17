557 Hart Street

Amenities

Brand new stunning studio for rent. You will be the first tenant.



Welcoming you is a private garage with a virtual doorman and a delegated keyed elevator to carry you home at ease. Modernized perfection including stainless steal appliances, natural laminate wood flooring, and cozy closet space.



A perfect retreat for outdoor entertaining with a beloved zen garden and sky roof deck boasting panoramic sights. This up and coming hip neighborhood offers a metropolitan mix of entertainment, cafes, culture, art, and recreation. One of a kind, this architecture is perfect for anyone looking to own a piece of history in one of the fastest growing boroughs in the entire country.



Gas and Hot water included.



o Virtual Doorman



o Air Conditioning



o Dishwasher



o Elevator



o Entry Foyer



o Oversized windows



o Hardwood Floors



o Balcony



o Zen Garden



o Roof Deck



o Terrace



o Walk-In Closets



o Washer/Dryer (hook-up only appliances not included)



o Stainless steal appliances



o Pets Allowed



Garage Space for purchase (limited quantity)