555 Eastern Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

CONDO STYLE 2BR - Grandeur of Yesteryear Renovated with a Modern Touch

Here, a building that welcomes you home with a pre-war exterior of warmth and MODERN conveniences within will make you feel very much at home. Located on one of Brooklyn's most attractive thoroughfare tree-lined Eastern Parkway. Steps away from the 3 train @ Nostrand Avenue or a short walk from the 2/3/4/5/S trains @ Franklin Avenue. Franklin Avenue is now the home of some of the hippest restaurants, bars & shops. Saturdays, you will find one of the largest Farmers Greenmarket at nearby Grand Army Plaza. Also, in this same area other Brooklyn attractions can found like the Brooklyn Museum, The Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Prospect Park.



This stunning 2BR in this classic 4-story edifice that has been re-imagined in every way. No detail overlooked Sensible layout mostly with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the living room, closet space galore & solid oak floors throughout; Live life lit with recessed lighting and your environment comfortable with tenant-controlled C/A/C & hot water. Your custom maple kitchen set upon porcelain flooring with Cambria quartz countertops finished in Torquay and glass backsplash. The recessed sink with a Kohler faucet is complimented by a complete Stainless Steel appliance package. The gorgeous tile bath is finished with uniquely styled vanity along with mirror wrapped Kohler medicine cabinets, chrome Hansgrohe faucet and American Standard toilet. Guests and deliveries can be screened with the State-of-the-Art video intercom provided. BIKE storage, LAUNDRY room on premises & shared OUTDOOR space. CALL or E-MAIL today!