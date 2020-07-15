All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

555 Eastern Parkway

555 Eastern Parkway · (212) 688-1000 ext. 307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
CONDO STYLE 2BR - Grandeur of Yesteryear Renovated with a Modern Touch
Here, a building that welcomes you home with a pre-war exterior of warmth and MODERN conveniences within will make you feel very much at home. Located on one of Brooklyn's most attractive thoroughfare tree-lined Eastern Parkway. Steps away from the 3 train @ Nostrand Avenue or a short walk from the 2/3/4/5/S trains @ Franklin Avenue. Franklin Avenue is now the home of some of the hippest restaurants, bars & shops. Saturdays, you will find one of the largest Farmers Greenmarket at nearby Grand Army Plaza. Also, in this same area other Brooklyn attractions can found like the Brooklyn Museum, The Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Prospect Park.

This stunning 2BR in this classic 4-story edifice that has been re-imagined in every way. No detail overlooked Sensible layout mostly with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the living room, closet space galore & solid oak floors throughout; Live life lit with recessed lighting and your environment comfortable with tenant-controlled C/A/C & hot water. Your custom maple kitchen set upon porcelain flooring with Cambria quartz countertops finished in Torquay and glass backsplash. The recessed sink with a Kohler faucet is complimented by a complete Stainless Steel appliance package. The gorgeous tile bath is finished with uniquely styled vanity along with mirror wrapped Kohler medicine cabinets, chrome Hansgrohe faucet and American Standard toilet. Guests and deliveries can be screened with the State-of-the-Art video intercom provided. BIKE storage, LAUNDRY room on premises & shared OUTDOOR space. CALL or E-MAIL today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Eastern Parkway have any available units?
555 Eastern Parkway has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 555 Eastern Parkway have?
Some of 555 Eastern Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Eastern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
555 Eastern Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Eastern Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 555 Eastern Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 555 Eastern Parkway offer parking?
No, 555 Eastern Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 555 Eastern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Eastern Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Eastern Parkway have a pool?
No, 555 Eastern Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 555 Eastern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 555 Eastern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Eastern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Eastern Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Eastern Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 555 Eastern Parkway has units with air conditioning.
