Beautiful and bright floor-through garden two-bedroom with charming outdoor space, 2 real bedrooms and great kitchen with a W/D and dishwasher. Located in immaculate and quiet Brooklyn Heights block near Brooklyn Bridge Park, shopping, trains, restaurants and so much more. Pet on approval. Heat and hot water included in the monthly rent. Occupancy is on July 1st. Landlord will contribute to broker fee for approved tenant. What are you waiting for?? Finally_ Welcome Home !!