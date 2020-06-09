54 Noll Street

Amenities

No FeeConvertible 2 BedroomThis unit allows for an influx of natural light, an oversized living room, and a dining room. It is also newly renovated, and ideal for shares. This unit is a steal and a must-see.The spacious Bedroom suite, facing south, offers stunning architectural and water views and a large walk-in closet. Indulge in the well-appointed Master Bath with exquisitely crafted custom Corian vanity with mirror surround, generous double medicine cabinet with integrated lighting, oversized deep soaking tub, and a separate rain shower and Toto Carolina water closet enclosure.AMENITIES- Doorman- Pets Allowed- Washer/Dryer In-Unit- Bike Room- Concierge- Laundry in Building- Parking Available- Storage Available- Swimming Pool- Central Air Conditioning- Dishwasher- Roof Deck- TerraceTHE COMMUNITYBushwick has evolved into a iconic place to live, work and play. It maintains its raw unpolished vibe while also being home to award winning restaurants, world renowned art and thriving community. The nearby hot spots include, but are definitely not limited to, Robertas, Pinebox, 983 Living Room, Archies Pizza, House of Yes, The Bakeshop and MOMO sushi.TRAINSThree blocks walk to the JMZ trains and a seven-minute walk to the L train.Contact for a private showing:914-506-0934awilson@vorohome.com angelzapata415941