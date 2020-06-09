All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

54 Noll Street

54 Noll St · (914) 506-0934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

54 Noll St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
No FeeConvertible 2 BedroomThis unit allows for an influx of natural light, an oversized living room, and a dining room. It is also newly renovated, and ideal for shares. This unit is a steal and a must-see.The spacious Bedroom suite, facing south, offers stunning architectural and water views and a large walk-in closet. Indulge in the well-appointed Master Bath with exquisitely crafted custom Corian vanity with mirror surround, generous double medicine cabinet with integrated lighting, oversized deep soaking tub, and a separate rain shower and Toto Carolina water closet enclosure.AMENITIES- Doorman- Pets Allowed- Washer/Dryer In-Unit- Bike Room- Concierge- Laundry in Building- Parking Available- Storage Available- Swimming Pool- Central Air Conditioning- Dishwasher- Roof Deck- TerraceTHE COMMUNITYBushwick has evolved into a iconic place to live, work and play. It maintains its raw unpolished vibe while also being home to award winning restaurants, world renowned art and thriving community. The nearby hot spots include, but are definitely not limited to, Robertas, Pinebox, 983 Living Room, Archies Pizza, House of Yes, The Bakeshop and MOMO sushi.TRAINSThree blocks walk to the JMZ trains and a seven-minute walk to the L train.Contact for a private showing:914-506-0934awilson@vorohome.com angelzapata415941

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Noll Street have any available units?
54 Noll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 54 Noll Street have?
Some of 54 Noll Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Noll Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 Noll Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Noll Street pet-friendly?
No, 54 Noll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 54 Noll Street offer parking?
Yes, 54 Noll Street does offer parking.
Does 54 Noll Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Noll Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Noll Street have a pool?
Yes, 54 Noll Street has a pool.
Does 54 Noll Street have accessible units?
No, 54 Noll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Noll Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Noll Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Noll Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 Noll Street has units with air conditioning.
