Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

535 Lorimer Street

535 Lorimer Street · (212) 381-6552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

535 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
doorman
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
lobby
Includes storage and available August 1. 24 hrs. notice required for showings.

This mint split two-bedroom, one bathroom home is in one of Williamsburg's newest premier boutique condos. The home boasts an expansive living room with three exposures and multiple windows bringing light in all day. The space offers the flexibility of a dining area and the open kitchen features first-rate appliances and finishes. They include a Liebherr refrigerator, a Bertazzoni oven and microwave, a Bosch dishwasher, quartz Stuario countertops, and a Cambridge glazed brick backsplash. Exploring the rest of the home, you find the privacy of split bedrooms each offering generous size. The bathroom is equipped with fine finishes, a soaking tub, and a custom-built vanity. Completing the home are seven-inch wide plank oak floors, ample closets and your very own washer/dryer.

The Lorimer at 537 Lorimer Street is a new boutique condo with only ten units. The building boasts a roof terrace with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn, a virtual doorman, a luxurious double-height lobby, and storage lockers. Nearby transportation includes the L and G trains.

Broker fee paid by tenant. Please email for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Lorimer Street have any available units?
535 Lorimer Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 535 Lorimer Street have?
Some of 535 Lorimer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Lorimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
535 Lorimer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Lorimer Street pet-friendly?
No, 535 Lorimer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 535 Lorimer Street offer parking?
No, 535 Lorimer Street does not offer parking.
Does 535 Lorimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 Lorimer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Lorimer Street have a pool?
No, 535 Lorimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 535 Lorimer Street have accessible units?
No, 535 Lorimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Lorimer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Lorimer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Lorimer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Lorimer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
