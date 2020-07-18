535 Lorimer Street

Amenities

Includes storage and available August 1. 24 hrs. notice required for showings.



This mint split two-bedroom, one bathroom home is in one of Williamsburg's newest premier boutique condos. The home boasts an expansive living room with three exposures and multiple windows bringing light in all day. The space offers the flexibility of a dining area and the open kitchen features first-rate appliances and finishes. They include a Liebherr refrigerator, a Bertazzoni oven and microwave, a Bosch dishwasher, quartz Stuario countertops, and a Cambridge glazed brick backsplash. Exploring the rest of the home, you find the privacy of split bedrooms each offering generous size. The bathroom is equipped with fine finishes, a soaking tub, and a custom-built vanity. Completing the home are seven-inch wide plank oak floors, ample closets and your very own washer/dryer.



The Lorimer at 537 Lorimer Street is a new boutique condo with only ten units. The building boasts a roof terrace with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn, a virtual doorman, a luxurious double-height lobby, and storage lockers. Nearby transportation includes the L and G trains.



Broker fee paid by tenant. Please email for an appointment.