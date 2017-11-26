All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 534 Putnam Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
534 Putnam Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

534 Putnam Avenue

534 Putnam Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

534 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This Beautifully restored, Historic Brownstone is located in the heart of the vibrant Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brownstone Brooklyn. This lovely 1.5 bedroom features a Spacious bedroom and a connecting room that can be used as a Home Office. The Open living/Kitchen concept features tons of orginial details. The kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Marble counter tops, Custom Cabinets. The Spacious bedroom can accommodate a king bed and other furnishings, features Exposed brick wall, and beams sunlight. The apartment is located on the second floor, on a quiet tree lined Street. Sorry no pets, located just a short distance from the C,A train surrounded by tons of Restaurants, Cafes, Coffee Shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
534 Putnam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 534 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
534 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 534 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 534 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 534 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 534 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Putnam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 534 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 534 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 534 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Putnam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Putnam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology