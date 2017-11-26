534 Putnam Avenue

Amenities

This Beautifully restored, Historic Brownstone is located in the heart of the vibrant Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brownstone Brooklyn. This lovely 1.5 bedroom features a Spacious bedroom and a connecting room that can be used as a Home Office. The Open living/Kitchen concept features tons of orginial details. The kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Marble counter tops, Custom Cabinets. The Spacious bedroom can accommodate a king bed and other furnishings, features Exposed brick wall, and beams sunlight. The apartment is located on the second floor, on a quiet tree lined Street. Sorry no pets, located just a short distance from the C,A train surrounded by tons of Restaurants, Cafes, Coffee Shops.