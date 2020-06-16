519 Putnam Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

A MUST SEE 3 Bedroom with 2.5 Bathrooms with a FINISHED BASEMENTINTERNET, HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT!Terrific layout makes a true home and amazing opportunity for families!1 Oversize Master Bedroom with WALK-IN CLOSET and Private BathroomWasher / Dryer in UNIT!Gigantic living room separated from the kitchen and dining areaAmazing Brand New Kitchen with Marble Counter-Tops & top of the line stainless steel apps!Big Dishwasher, Double Door Refrigerator and Large Oven & MicrowaveThis Lovely apartment filled with closets and storage space!Wide Dining area can fit a really big table for Family, friends, guests and more!Marvelous Private Backyard with accesses from both Floors of the apt!