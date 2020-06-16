All apartments in Brooklyn
519 Putnam Avenue

519 Putnam Avenue · (917) 678-4970
Location

519 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
A MUST SEE 3 Bedroom with 2.5 Bathrooms with a FINISHED BASEMENTINTERNET, HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT!Terrific layout makes a true home and amazing opportunity for families!1 Oversize Master Bedroom with WALK-IN CLOSET and Private BathroomWasher / Dryer in UNIT!Gigantic living room separated from the kitchen and dining areaAmazing Brand New Kitchen with Marble Counter-Tops & top of the line stainless steel apps!Big Dishwasher, Double Door Refrigerator and Large Oven & MicrowaveThis Lovely apartment filled with closets and storage space!Wide Dining area can fit a really big table for Family, friends, guests and more!Marvelous Private Backyard with accesses from both Floors of the apt!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
519 Putnam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 519 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 519 Putnam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
519 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 519 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 519 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 519 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 519 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 Putnam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 519 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 519 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 519 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Putnam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Putnam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
