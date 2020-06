Amenities

Spacious and open floor-thru 2BR plus windowed home office/nursery in a Bedford-Stuyvesant brownstone townhouse. Available for short or long term and furnished or non-furnished. Calling this apartment home is easy with it's comfortable bedrooms facing a quiet tree-filled garden, it's eat-in kitchen and it's living room with home office, perfect for working from home. 512 Jefferson is just a short walk through some of this neighborhood's best blocks to many Bed-Stuy favorites like Saraghina, Peaches Hothouse and Eugene & Co as well as the A train to Manhattan at Utica Ave. Contact us for a virtual tour and more information.