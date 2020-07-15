Amenities

Welcome to 505 Court Street, unit 1F located in one of the only full-service door man buildings in all of Carroll Gardens. Fully furnished or unfurnished option available, this generously proportioned loft residence offers all the warmth and charm you would expect from a building this charismatic. Featuring hardwood floors throughout and highlighted by soaring 14 ft ceilings, a private entrance through the gated courtyard and including two private outdoor spaces directly off of the living area and master bedroom, the flexible, open concept floorplan allows for a variety of configurations and makes this home ideal for both indoor & outdoor entertaining. Your second entry point awaits at the front of the building where you will find your full time doorman and package room.



The chef's kitchen is complete with a full stainless steel appliance package including gas range and microwave, dishwasher, full sized French door refrigerator and abundant custom cabinetry, all enhancing the art and beauty of your culinary experience.



The master bedroom, situated at the rear of the apartment and adjacent to the windowed bathroom leaves ample space for a queen sized bed and features it's very own private outdoor patio, ideal for enjoying your morning coffee or tea, yoga/mediation or for soaking up the serenity in your newfound hammock. The well-proportioned second bedroom currently houses two active youths and grants easy access to the second bathroom which features custom cabinetry and a deep soaking tub. The third bedroom is a fort builder's dream with its built-in, full sized bed with underbed storage while the rest of the room leaves ample space for puzzles and board games.



A rare and wonderful opportunity awaits, just a stone's throw from the trendy restaurants, boutique shops and health clubs of Court and Smith Streets, one block from the Smith & 9th St F/G trains and a quick jaunt from the Columbia Waterfront. Additional features of the building include a 24 hour doorman, live-in super, fitness center, common courtyard, laundry room and bike storage. Currently zoned for PS 58.