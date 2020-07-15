All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
505 Court Street
505 Court Street

505 Court Street · (917) 561-8405
Location

505 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$5,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
yoga
Welcome to 505 Court Street, unit 1F located in one of the only full-service door man buildings in all of Carroll Gardens. Fully furnished or unfurnished option available, this generously proportioned loft residence offers all the warmth and charm you would expect from a building this charismatic. Featuring hardwood floors throughout and highlighted by soaring 14 ft ceilings, a private entrance through the gated courtyard and including two private outdoor spaces directly off of the living area and master bedroom, the flexible, open concept floorplan allows for a variety of configurations and makes this home ideal for both indoor & outdoor entertaining. Your second entry point awaits at the front of the building where you will find your full time doorman and package room.

The chef's kitchen is complete with a full stainless steel appliance package including gas range and microwave, dishwasher, full sized French door refrigerator and abundant custom cabinetry, all enhancing the art and beauty of your culinary experience.

The master bedroom, situated at the rear of the apartment and adjacent to the windowed bathroom leaves ample space for a queen sized bed and features it's very own private outdoor patio, ideal for enjoying your morning coffee or tea, yoga/mediation or for soaking up the serenity in your newfound hammock. The well-proportioned second bedroom currently houses two active youths and grants easy access to the second bathroom which features custom cabinetry and a deep soaking tub. The third bedroom is a fort builder's dream with its built-in, full sized bed with underbed storage while the rest of the room leaves ample space for puzzles and board games.

A rare and wonderful opportunity awaits, just a stone's throw from the trendy restaurants, boutique shops and health clubs of Court and Smith Streets, one block from the Smith & 9th St F/G trains and a quick jaunt from the Columbia Waterfront. Additional features of the building include a 24 hour doorman, live-in super, fitness center, common courtyard, laundry room and bike storage. Currently zoned for PS 58.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Court Street have any available units?
505 Court Street has a unit available for $5,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Court Street have?
Some of 505 Court Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Court Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 Court Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Court Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 Court Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 505 Court Street offer parking?
Yes, 505 Court Street offers parking.
Does 505 Court Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Court Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Court Street have a pool?
No, 505 Court Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 Court Street have accessible units?
No, 505 Court Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Court Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Court Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Court Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Court Street does not have units with air conditioning.
